Free support, lunch

By The Ridgefield Press on October 22, 2016 in Community, Happenings · 0 Comments

 

Senior Support & Lunch provides support for older adults concerned about their use of alcohol or prescription medications, as well as support for concerns associated with aging.

Counselor Shelly Fisher runs the free lunch meetings that meet every Wednesday at noon at the Midwestern Connecticut Council of Alcoholism, Venus Municipal Building, 90 East Ridge Road. Complimentary lunch is provided.

For more information or to register, contact Shelly Fisher at 203-792-4515, ext. 1204, or [email protected]

