HAN Connecticut News, Oct. 20

Coffee Break, HAN’s daily Connecticut news show, airs weekday mornings at 11 a.m. at live.HAN.Network, and is hosted by Kate Czaplinski. You can watch it on-demand later or see video below.

Below are some of the stories we are following:

Stamford Firefighters were able to quickly contain a large fire that threatened an entire condominium complex on Southfield Avenue last night.

An Ansonia man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday Oct. 19 for allegedly robbing and assaulting two teens with a machete along the Shelton Riverwalk earlier this month.

A pedestrian who was struck and killed on Route 1 in Orange on Friday night has been identified as a 35-year-old New Haven woman.

In Easton, Two dogs got loose Wednesday morning and attacked and killed a cat, police said. The owner of the cat was injured and went to a walk-in medical center for treatment.

Stamford Police are looking for help identifying a suspect they believe stole a car from a dealership.

Darien Police recently welcomed a new addition — a SAFE boat for its marine division to patrol Darien’s waterfront.

Some students in Fairfield have contracted MRSA, an infection caused by a staph bacteria that’s resistant to many antibiotics used to treat ordinary staph infections.

Those who visit the Keeler Tavern this Halloween will see the museum unlike they’ve seen it before.