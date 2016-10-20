HAN Connecticut News, Oct. 20

The Ridgefield Press

Stamford Firefighters were able to quickly contain a large fire that threatened an entire condominium complex on Southfield Avenue last night.

An Ansonia man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday Oct. 19 for allegedly robbing and assaulting two teens with a machete along the Shelton Riverwalk earlier this month.

A pedestrian who was struck and killed on Route 1 in Orange on Friday night has been identified as a 35-year-old New Haven woman.

In Easton, Two dogs got loose Wednesday morning and attacked and killed a cat, police said. The owner of the cat was injured and went to a walk-in medical center for treatment.

Stamford Police are looking for help identifying a suspect they believe stole a car from a dealership.

Darien Police recently welcomed a new addition — a SAFE boat for its marine division to patrol Darien’s waterfront.

Some students in Fairfield have contracted MRSA, an infection caused by a staph bacteria that’s resistant to many antibiotics used to treat ordinary staph infections.

Those who visit the Keeler Tavern this Halloween will see the museum unlike they’ve seen it before.

