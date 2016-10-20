This Weekend: Aqua-Scarium and more seasonal fun!

Aqua-Scarium! — Youngster who come to the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk in costume will be admitted free (one child per paying adult) on Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 22-30. On both weekends there will be candy and prizes in safe trick-or-treating (while supplies last) and there will be family-fun (non-scary) activities and encounters.

Also on each day, the normal toy-boat-building station will be transformed into a Halloween Pumpkin Station where from noon to 4 guests may decorate a pumpkin to take home (choice of a real mini-pumpkin, $7, or an artificial option, $15). For details, visit maritimeaquarium.org or call 203-852-0700.

Dracula reading

Valley Shakespeare Festival Theater Company, a nonprofit theater company based in Shelton, will perform a dramatic reading of Bram Stoker’s Dracula on Thursday, Oct. 20, at Caloroso Eatery and Bar, 100 Center Street, Shelton, and on Friday, Oct. 21, at Anna Liffey’s Irish Pub, 1494 Post Road, Fairfield.

Doors open at 6, with the performances beginning at 7:30; space is limited and advance reservations are recommended. For more information visit vsfestival.org or call 203-513-9446 for tickets ($20; $25 at the door, if available).

Irish music session

The P.V. O’Donnell Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann traditional Irish music session on Thursday, Oct. 20, will include several young All-Ireland champions and competitors from the greater metropolitan area. The session will begin at 7:45 p.m. at St. Gabriel’s Parish Hall, 26 Broadway, Milford. admission is free and musicians, dancers, singers and guests are welcome.

For more information on the session, call Tim at 203-257-8737.

All-female Glengarry

Curtain Call Inc. is opening an all-female version of David Mamet’s Glengarry Glenn Ross this evening, Oct. 20, at the Dressing Room Theatre, 1349 Newfield Avenue, Stamford. Julie Bell Petrak of South Salem, N.Y., is directing the adult-themed show.

Performances will run through Sunday, Nov. 6. Shows are at 8 on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 on Sundays; there will also be Thursday shows on Oct. 13 and 20 at 8, when all seats are $25. Regular prices are $32 for adults, $25 for seniors citizens and $16 for students.

For reservations, visit curtaincallinc.com or call 203-461-6358.

One-man play

Westporter Mike Krysiak will present his one-man play I Don’t See My Shadow, about his experience as a teenage victim of a drunk driver, on Friday, Oct. 21, at the Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Place. The show is produced by Rozanne Gales and Suzanne Sheridan and will begin at 6 p.m.

A free-will donation will be collected; the play is recommended for all ages and reservations may be made by calling 203-222-1424.

Cannonball Gala

Celebrating Ridgefield’s Keeler Tavern Museum’s first 50 years, the Cannonball Gala on Friday, Oct. 21, will take place at the Salem Golf Club in North Salem, N.Y. The event will honor all of the museum’s past presidents, a number of whom will attend.

The gala will begin at 7; tickets are $150 and may be reserved at keelertavernmuseum.org or call 203438-5485.

Halloween Party

The Harugari German American Club at 66 Highland Street in West Haven will have a Family Halloween Party on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. Children and adults are invited to come in costume and participate in spooky fun, games and crafts. There will be light appetizers and snacks with soft drinks for children and a cash bar for adults. Admission is $3 for age 5 and younger, $5 for age 6 and up. Adults will be charged $5 to participate in the snack buffet. For more information, call Pam at 203-858-1918.

Italian singer

The Ridgefield Playhouse will present Patrizio Buanne on Friday, Oct. 21, at 8 p.m. A complimentary wine tasting in the lobby, courtesy of The Wine Group/Benziger Family Winery, will take place at 7:15.

Tickets are $55, $75 for the Gold Circle Meet and Greet. For reservations, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org or call 203-438-5795.

The Scarlet Letter

The Vagabond Theatre Company will present a production of The Scarlet Letter, adapted by Phyllis Nagy from the novel by Nathaniel Hawthorne, Oct. 21-30 at Gonzaga Auditorium at Fairfield University. Performances will be Friday and Saturday at 7, Sunday at 5; tickets are $20, $15 for seniors and doors open one-half hour before curtain time.

For reservations and more information, visit vagabondbpt.org.

Katonah Book Sale

The Katonah Village Library will have its annual book sale Saturday, Oct. 22, through Saturday, Oct. 29. Prices decrease as the week progresses; Wednesday is half-price day and by Saturday morning, Oct. 29, it’s make an offer.

The library is at 26 Bedford Road in Katonah, N.Y.; for more information, visit katonahlibrary.org or call 914-232-3408.

Church bazaar

St. George Orthodox Church at 5490 Main Street in Trumbull will have its annual Church Bazaar on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 to 6. The event features ethnic dishes, home-baked goods, arts and crafts, attic treasures and a Chinese auction raffle. Take-out food will also be available. For more information, call 203-268-1968.

Young Persons’ Concert

Trumpeter Brandon Ridenour will perform a Free Young Persons’ Concert, sponsored by Music for Youth, on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 2 p.m. at the Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport. There will be a free brass instrument “petting zoo” hosted by members of area youth orchestras at 1:15 in the Children’s Library.

There will be a master class for advanced trumpet students after the concert; registration is required. E-mail [email protected] or visit musicforyouth.net.

A Sudden Chill

The Halloween season is underway and the Danbury Museum & Historical Society has planned an appropriate program with balladeer Judy Cook on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 2: A Sudden Chill — Ghost Ballads. She’ll perform songs, poems and ancient ballads of the supernatural.

The museum is at 43 Main Street, Danbury; for more information, visit danburymuseum.org or call 203-743-5200.

Gounod’s Faust

The Taconic Opera will perform Charles Gounod’s Faust on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 23, at 2 p.m. at Yorktown Stage, 1974 Commerce Street, Yorktown Heights, N.Y. A wide range of ticket prices are available, with discounts for seniors; student tickets are all $15.

For more information or for reservations, visit taconicopera.org or call 855-88-OPERA.

The Rat Pack

Rat Pack impersonators Tony Sands, John Petillo and Geno Monroe will go back to the days of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. in Las Vegas in their show The Rat Pack Together Again on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 at the Palace Danbury, 165 Main Street.

Tickets are $30 and may be reserved at tickets.thepalacedanbury.com or by calling 203-794-9944.

Absurdity Tour

Homecoming night, Oct. 22, at Western Connecticut State University in Danbury will feature the Absurdity Tour comedy festival, with DJ Bonics, Damon Wayans Jr., Chris D’Elia, Judah Friedlander, Ron Funches and Emma Willman. Doors will open at 8:30 and the show starts at 9.

Tickets are on sale at the info desk at the Midtown Student Center, 181 White Street, and at the Westside Campus Center, 43 Lake Avenue Extension; they are $32 for the general public.

The event will take place in the Feldman Arena at the O’Neill Center on the Westside Campus; for more information, call 203-837-3954.

Katonah Museum shows

New exhibits open to the public Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Katonah Museum of Art, 134 Jay Street/Route 22, Katonah, N.Y.: Matisse Drawings: Curated by Ellsworth Kelly and Mark di Suvero’s Monumental Sculptures (Yoga, 1991, and Rust Angel, 1995).

Both exhibits will be on view through Jan. 29, with gallery hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 to 5, and Sunday, 12 to 5. General admission is $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and students; children under the age of 12 are admitted free. For more information, visit katonahmuseum.org or call 914-232-9555.

Halloween Art Party

Families are invited to the Silvermine Arts Center on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 23, for the Silvermine School of Art Children’s Halloween Party, starting at 2 p.m. The two-hour event will include creative mask making, clay pumpkin making and glow-in-the-dark T-shirt design and painting. Kids will also paint a mural and join in a costume parade. Each child will receive a goodie bag to take home.

Tickets are $20 per child; an adult must accompany children, but adults enter free. To register, call the School of Art office, 203-966-6668 x2. Silvermine Arts Center is at 1037 Silvermine Road in New Canaan; silvermineart.org.

Season opener

The Westchester Philharmonic will open its season on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 3, conducted by Jamie Laredo with guest violinist Bella Hristova, who will play a work composed by her husband David Ludwig, commissioned by the Philharmonic.

The concert will take place in the Concert Hall at the Performing Arts Center, Purchase College, 735 Anderson Hill Road, Purchase, N.Y. Single tickets range from $97 to $40; for reservations, visit westchesterphil.org or call 914-682-3707 x10.

Sunday jazz

The Blue River Jazz Band, led by saxophonist Chris Coulter, will perform traditional, classic and swing jazz in a Richter Association for the Arts concert on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 3 at Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Road, Danbury. Admission is by freewill donation and a reception will follow the concert. For more information, visit danbury.org/richter or call 203-730-8479.

Fado with Mariza

Portuguese singer Mariza will visit Fairfield University’s Quick Center for the Arts on her world tour in support of her new album Mundo on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 8 p.m. Known as “the new face of Portuguese Fado,” she has collaborated with Jacques Morelenbaum, John Mauceri, Gilberto Gil, Sting and Rui Veloso.

Tickets are $45 and $40, available at quickcenter.com or by calling 1-877-ARTS-396.

Coming up …

To complement its new exhibit, Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich has planned a series of lectures and films. The lecture series on Feminism and Art will take place Monday mornings Oct. 17, 24, 31 and Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. On Wednesday mornings at 10:30, Nov. 2, 9, 16 and 23, the museum will show the PBS film series Art21, exploring contemporary art in a different location with each episode. Artist Margaret Lee, founder of the artist-run space 179 Canal in 2009 and currently a partner in the gallery 47 Canal, will discuss her work and inspirations on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The event will begin with wine and cheese at 6 p.m.; register in advance at brucemuseum.eventbrite.com. For more information on all events, visit brucemuseum.org or call 203-869-0376.

* * * *

Laura Trevelyan, great-great-great-grandaughter of Oliver Winchester, will talk about the history of her family and its iconic Winchester rifle, which was manufactured in New Haven, on Monday, Oct. 24, at 6 at the New Haven Museum, 114 Whitney Avenue. Her talk will be based on her book, The Winchester: The Gun That Built an American Dynasty. For more information, visit newhavenmuseum.org or call 203-562-4183.