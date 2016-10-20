Michael Ferguson: We must stop border tolls

We have many issues facing Connecticut. From making sure we create friendlier business policies which help spur job creation, to reforming our state education funding system, to reining in state spending and stopping any new taxes, when the new legislature convenes in January we will certainly have a lot to tackle.

Of particular importance to the people of the 138th District is transportation. There are serious discussions on possibly re-introducing border tolls. This is not a wise idea for several reasons. First, Connecticut receives millions of dollars in federal transportation funds because we do not have tolls. Our state would become ineligible for most of this money if we were to install tolls, which makes one think what the actual net gain would be from having tolls.

Second, Connecticut already has one of the highest gas taxes in the country. Revenue from this tax is supposed to go to the transportation fund for infrastructure improvements, but instead Gov. Malloy and the legislature have raided the fund, which helps explain why we are facing a transportation funding issue today.

Third, residents in border towns, which all three of the municipalities in the 138th District are, would be unfairly targeted. It is not fair for the people in our area to be burdened with the responsibility of paying for most of our state’s transportation costs.

Lastly, the possible traffic congestion which would come due to tolls is simply too much for our communities to handle.

So many people that I speak to while campaigning have expressed how concerned they are about border tolls. As your next state representative I will fight to stop the possibility of border tolls because they are unfair to our communities.

Michael Ferguson is a 138th District candidate this election.