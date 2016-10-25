Trump talk fills the air

Could Donald Trump’s loose mouth and lewd antics lead the Republican Party off a bridge and into such hot and steamy water that Democrat Hillary Clinton carries Ridgefield, traditionally a white-collar stronghold for the GOP?

“Ridgefield went Democratic in ’64 and again in 2008. I don’t know, I can’t tell this time,” said state Rep. John Frey, who serves on the Republican National Committee. “People aren’t terribly open about their preferences, I think partly because people aren’t overjoyed with either candidate.

“This is like Beavis and Butt-Head,” he said. “We’ve got two candidates with both very high unfavorable opinions of them. I think there’s going to be shoe dropping every day between now and the election on each one of them. It’s really unprecedented as far as the time I’ve been following presidential campaigns, It’s really sad.”

RIdgefield’s women?

“Anecdotally, I have seen Republican women come into the Democratic headquarters citing specifically that they can’t vote for Trump,” said Joe Dowdell, the Democrat challenging Frey in the 111th District, “and they had some questions about Hillary; even if they’re not ready to change their party affiliation yet, there is some uneasiness with their nominee and a willingness to look into the alternative.

“I think it is possible for Ridgefield to go Democratic this election,” Dowdell said. “It might be impossible to project anything meaningful from the presidential primary numbers back in April before all these recent events with the Trump campaign, but they are still interesting to note. Democratic turnout was 53.5% with 1,566 votes for Hillary. Republican turnout was lower at 44.3% with 1,360 votes for Trump.

Trump’s 2005 “locker room talk” video has hit Republicans.

“When I saw the tape I really almost got nauseous. It was just horrendous,” said Frey. “And I didn’t think his apology went nearly far enough. … Was I really surprised he made those remarks? He’s been this billionaire-living-on-the edge kind of guy. I think just hearing it was really discouraging and disappointing. I’m not going to defend the indefensible. People need to judge it.”

Will Trump’s problems affect down ticket Republicans?

“Maybe in some states, like in some Senate races. Some polling that came out afterward indicates maybe it would — you had the tape and the second debate only days apart — and yesterday and today it seemed to be things tightening up. …

“I think about 2008,” he said. “You had Obama representing hope and the future and change, and McCain as steady and a veteran and hero -— it was just a different vibe. …

“I think a lot of people can’t wait for Nov. 9.”

Republican Town Committee Chairman Alex Karsanidi said about the Trump video:

“I believe the comments were uncalled for and hopefully not representative of Donald Trump’s true feelings about women and just simply ‘locker room’ bravado as he claims. Hopefully, this will be a further lesson for him that to be the president of the U.S. or even just a mature person, this type of nonsense is stupid and detracts from the many more important issues facing us. I believe his apology as sincere and now we can move on to issues like economic recovery, creating jobs and reinvigorating our military to protect U.S. national security.”

There may be talk of the Trump campaign collapsing, but Democratic Town Committee Chairman Tom Madden isn’t buying it.

“I’m not convinced anything’s imploding, I think things are definitely still in play,” Madden said.

“I’m not a polling genius. I don’t have my finger on the pulse of the nation.

“There are only two ways to run,” he added, “unopposed and scared.”

Workers at Democratic headquarters have been busy.

“The calls are going well. We have people who are engaged and not just saying yes or no but are engaging us in conversations. People who are coming in, I think many of them are showing up because they’re interested in the presidential race, but they ask about the down-ballot races as well.

“In the last couple of weeks people have been coming in specifically because of the presidential thing and saying, ‘This is really important.’ And I think that’s picked up,” Madden said.

Campaigns seem to be getting nastier, Madden said.

“There seems to be no common ground between people on one side and the other,” he said. “It’s sort unclear to me — and I’m a political junkie and pay attention to these things — it’s unclear to me what Trump’s positions are on a lot of things. There’s a lot of yelling.

“I can see the appeal of someone who’s an outsider with fresh ideas. Trump is an outsider, but I’m not hearing anything that’s fresh, or an idea.”

Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi is getting a lot of requests for absentee ballots.

“We’ve been so, so busy with the absentee ballots — really, really busy,” she said.

“We’ve still got three weeks and I’ve already done 1,132 — ballots issued,” she said.

And it seems as if more people have made up their minds early.

“In previous years they’ll come in, get a ballot, take it home, think about who they want to vote for. This year, they vote right here. They know. They’ve got their minds made up. Maybe the events of the last few weeks have cemented their vote.”

The registrars of voters office has also been busy.

“I’d say we’re averaging about 50 a day, the last couple of weeks. We’re up to 17,562,” said Democratic Registrar Cindy Bruno.

“It’s been busy with online registration and the Department of Motor Vehicles new online registration — it’s been very active.

“And lots of people calling to check if they’re registered or to see if they have a current address.

“We’re definitely looking at the highest registration number we’ve ever had — 17,562 is the highest we’ve ever had, and we have three weeks.”

The registrars office provided a party breakdown as of Oct. 12, when the total was 17,538: Republicans 6,111 (34.8%), unaffiliated 6,109 (34.8%), Democrats 5,139 (29.3%). There are also 123 voters in other parties — Independents, Libertarians, Greens.

Comparison with mid-August figures shows that over the two months, unaffiliated voters had increased 417, Democrats had increased 228, and Republicans were up 123.

Just before last fall’s election, the Oct. 29, 2015, Press reported 16,178 registered Ridgefield voters: unaffiliated 5,855 (36.2%), Republicans 5,722 (35.4%), Democrats, 4,463 (27.6%), other 138 (0.8%).

Looking farther back, the figures from October 1999 were 15,037 registered Ridgefield voters: Republicans 6,676 (44.4%), unaffiliated 4,799 (31.9%), Democrats 3,499 (23.3%), other (Green, Libertarian, etc.) 0.4%.

Local Republicans report that people are proclaiming their allegiance to Trump.

“There’s been a run on Trump yard signs at the Ridgefield headquarters. They’ve had difficulty keeping them in stock,” said Frey.

“We initially received a very small supply of yard signs and bumper stickers from the Trump Connecticut campaign, which flew out of our campaign headquarters,” said Karsanidi. “We then received another supply, which is now almost gone; however, luckily we purchased our own supply of yard signs/bumper stickers which will hopefully suffice through the election. Overall, we have gone through 200 signs and bumper stickers so far.

“Our Ridgefield campaign headquarters has become sort of a regional location and people are coming from all over, including New York, primarily for Trump material,” he said.

“With the Romney and McCain elections, most people relied on the town committee to put out yard signs. This election is different and most people are coming to us for their Trump signs and are putting them out themselves. Unfortunately, I’m told by some people coming in for signs, that they are getting replacements for previous signs which had been stolen.”

Even as someone working against Trump, watching this year’s campaign devolve into talk of lewd comments and behavior hasn’t been fun, said Democratic Town Chairman Madden.

“No, I don’t think this is good for anybody,” he said. “Whoever gets elected has to be president for everybody. And I’m not having a good time.”