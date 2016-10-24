Repairing Dennis’s roof: Friends team up to help vet

Dennis Cizewski felt the rain drip into his kitchen and his downstairs bathroom.

He knew what the leaks meant — his roof needed a repair — but he didn’t know who to call on for such a service.

As it turns out, the Bates Farm Road resident had plenty of friends who were willing to help their old friend — a disabled Vietnam War veteran who served tours from 1966 to 1967 and 1967 to 1968.

“The way I look at it, he’s a veteran,” said Ridgefield resident and contractor Chris Hall, who organized a group of 16 volunteers to strip the roof and replace it with new one on Saturday, Oct. 15.

“He paid for it a long time ago,” Hall said. “He’s a great man and we wanted to give this back to him for everything he did for our country.”

The idea to replace the roof began with Hall and Pete Broughton, who had met Cizewski at the Ancient Mariner years ago.

From there, the mission caught fire as other friends, like Matt and Terry McSpedon, heard about the ice buildup from last winter at the Bates Farm home and began to spread the word around town that Cizewski was in dire straits.

“There was an ice dam that built up in the winter, so we knew we had to get this done before it got cold again,” said McSpedon, who has volunteered with Habitat for Humanity in the past. “Everyone knows each other and it was easy to get volunteers once the word was out.”

“The roof was completely damaged — the shingles were shot,” Hall assessed on the scene Saturday.

The Ridgefield contractor enlisted the help of Tim McCarthy and Tom Lo Dolce — two professional roofers — to assist and guide the crew of volunteers.

Volunteer Lee Pepin donated the Dumpster.

“We’ve been trying to do it for a while. Finally I just said, ‘That’s it — we have to do it now,’” Hall said.

Cizewski stood watching the group strip the shingles of his roof from below. He said he was overwhelmed by the response.

“I really, really appreciate it,” said the longtime Ridgefield resident, who first moved to town in 1986.

“I’ve been seeing rain drip into my kitchen and my bathroom downstairs,” he said.

The crew stripped the roof down to its plywood before adding the new materials, which were donated from a Ridgefield business.

“It’s not brain surgery,” McSpedon said. “We stripped it bare to the wood and we’ll be here until the job’s done.”

The supplies and the materials weren’t the only thing donated.

Tigers’ Den supplied food for the crew.

“It was an easy decision to feed these great volunteers while they repaired this roof for Dennis,” said owner Joe Attonito. “He’s a great man and a great friend, and I was more than happy to help with this wonderful cause.”

In addition to donations from around town, a GoFundMe page helped raise $1,300 that will not be used for the project; rather, it will be donated to the Ridgefield Marine Corps League and Wounded Warrior Project.

“Without incredibly generous donations of money, labor and material, this would not have been possible,” McSpedon said.

“Dennis is a guy who really deserves something like this, and it feels great to give back to him for all that he’s given us,” he said.