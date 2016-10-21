It’s fall. Drink in the beauty — the turning leaves and golden light. It slants through the treetops, highlighting the yellows and reds, the oranges and remaining greens. Folks lucky enough to live someplace like Ridgefield, Connecticut, shouldn’t take for granted the wonder-show nature puts on all around them — especially when nature also provides some nice, warm days at the right time.
One way to enjoy the fall is to take a walk — down Main Street or some other village sidewalk, or maybe out into the roughly 3,000 acres of open space the town is blessed with.
Another way suburbanites can immerse themselves in the wonder of fall is to rake leaves. Taken slowly, this time-honored practice is rhythmic and relaxing — an easy task to be enjoyed, not a chore to be rushed through.
Less enjoyable is leaf blowing with one of those hideously whining machines. Yes, it gets a large yard cleared in less time. But it is punishment to ears near and far. For those who have blowers, and feel the need to use them, don’t make it a ritual and torture neighbors every Saturday and Sunday — wait till all the leaves have fallen.
Editorial: Fall’s treasure and torture
By Macklin K. Reid on October 21, 2016 in Commentary, Editorial · 0 Comments
It’s fall. Drink in the beauty — the turning leaves and golden light. It slants through the treetops, highlighting the yellows and reds, the oranges and remaining greens. Folks lucky enough to live someplace like Ridgefield, Connecticut, shouldn’t take for granted the wonder-show nature puts on all around them — especially when nature also provides some nice, warm days at the right time.
One way to enjoy the fall is to take a walk — down Main Street or some other village sidewalk, or maybe out into the roughly 3,000 acres of open space the town is blessed with.
Another way suburbanites can immerse themselves in the wonder of fall is to rake leaves. Taken slowly, this time-honored practice is rhythmic and relaxing — an easy task to be enjoyed, not a chore to be rushed through.
Less enjoyable is leaf blowing with one of those hideously whining machines. Yes, it gets a large yard cleared in less time. But it is punishment to ears near and far. For those who have blowers, and feel the need to use them, don’t make it a ritual and torture neighbors every Saturday and Sunday — wait till all the leaves have fallen.
Related posts:
Tags: editorial, fall, raking leaves
About author
Macklin K. Reid
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement