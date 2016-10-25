About Town: Eight Lakes

I’m told I live at the “Eight Lakes.” Where are all these lakes? I see only two in the neighborhood.

Eight Lakes is the town’s largest subdivision, consisting of several hundred lots — from tiny ones around Lake Mamanasco to one-acre parcels up on West Mountain, particularly its northeastern slope.

More than 1,750 acres in Connecticut and New York had been amassed around the turn of the century by Henry B. Anderson and others who had visions of creating a “park” of large homes for the wealthy. In the construction of roads through the property, Anderson’s right-hand man was Eldridge N. Bailey, later first selectman of the town. Many of the Bailey-made roads are now town roads. Anderson built his own mansion on the west slope of the mountain in New York state, overlooking three lakes, but his wife died suddenly and he never occupied the building, which eventually fell to ruin.

Atop the mountain at its north slope in New York state, Anderson built a restaurant, naming it the Port of Missing Men after a 1907 novel of that title. It was just across the state line on the New York extension of Old Sib Road. The restaurant, often called Anderson’s Tea House, catered to wealthy New York businessmen and — some say — their girlfriends. It closed around 1940 and the building was razed in 1946. Many of Ridgefield’s Italian-American families worked at the “Tea House,” as well as on building the roads and other infrastructure.

In 1951, 78 of Anderson’s parcels, ranging from a few acres to more than 100 acres each in Lewisboro, North Salem and Ridgefield, were sold to the Port of Missing Men Inc. This group of New York City developers then set about subdividing more than 37 Ridgefield tracts, totaling between 500 to 600 acres. In the process, more than 100 subdivision maps were filed with the town clerk between 1951 and 1954.

Some 10 miles of trails and paths, many of them blazed by early Italian immigrants working for Anderson, became subdivision roads and new ones were added. The roads include Walnut Hill Road, Birch Court, Rock Road, Scott Ridge Road, Blue Ridge Road, Caudatowa Drive, Sleepy Hollow Road, Round Lake Road, First through 12th lanes, Mamanasco Road, and the west ends of both Barrack Hill and Old Sib roads. At times during the 1950s, as many as 20 salesmen for Eight Lakes were working in town over weekends, selling houses and lots in the development.

The name Eight Lakes comes from the number of lakes and ponds encompassed or touched on by the Anderson property in both states: Lake Mamanasco, Turtle Pond and Round Pond in Ridgefield; lakes Rippowam, Oscaleta and Waccabuc in Lewisboro; and two small man-made ponds — one once called Pine Lake — in the wilds of West Mountain in southern North Salem, now mostly parkland owned by Westchester County. Turtle Pond, also called Hidden Lake, is the only Anderson-made pond on the Connecticut side. —J.S.

