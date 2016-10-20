The Ridgefield Press

Republican Town Committee to host author Larry Kudlow Oct. 30

Larry Kudlow, author of the book “JFK and the Reagan Revolution: A Secret History of American Prosperity,” will be in Ridgefield for a meet-and-greet and book signing Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Stonehenge Inn and Restaurant.

The Ridgefield Republican Town Committee is sponsoring the event that will from 4 to 6 p.m.

Kudlow is a senior contributor for CNBC and the radio host of the Larry Kudlow Show.

Admission is free.

For more information, call 203-438-6010.

To reserve a seat and buy a copy of the book go to www.ridgefieldctgop.org

