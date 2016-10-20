The Ridgefield Press

Preschool students celebrate the return of the fountain cover (PHOTO)

By The Ridgefield Press on October 20, 2016 in Community, Happenings, People, Schools · 0 Comments

Back row, pictured left to right: Charlie Rosengran, Tobey Leiberman, Bobby Sommerer, Olive Moffat, Kasey McCartan, Cricket Breen, Brayden Dube, Michael Falsetti, AJ D'Andraia, and Luke Queenan. Front row, from left to right: Ella Morehouse, Brianna Martini,Julianna Messina, and Christopher Millan. — Helen Kovacs photo

“Tis the season for the annual return of the fountain cover,” wrote Creative Children’s Korner preschool director Helen Kovacs wrote as some of her school’s children posed for a quick photo as they stood and watched the exciting annual transition.

Yep, winter is coming.

