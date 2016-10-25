The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Political vandalism hurts both sides

By The Ridgefield Press on October 25, 2016

To the Editor:

This election season has brought out the extremes from both political sides, and it never fails — the vandals who will be around trampling on people’s signs supporting candidates are already busy. A recent exposé from Wilton actually showed a video of cars running over and kids pulling Trump lawn signs in broad daylight. However, it wasn’t until this type of vandalism occurred to my neighbor next door where his Hillary signs were stolen that it became clear to me this display is an attack against everyone’s First Amendment right of free speech.

I certainly don’t agree with Hillary’s positions and feel she has too many negatives to be president, but I fully support my neighbor’s right to support whoever he wants. Someday it may be your lawn signs that disappear and you’ll resent that abuse on your rights.

Alex Karsanidi

