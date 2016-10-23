Looking Back: Soccer upset and football power

If the mock election 25 years ago at Ridgefield High School was an accurate indicator, First Selectman Sue Manning was about to win re-election over her Democratic challenger, John Wolfe, the Oct. 24, 1991, Press reported.

The 210 students who took the freshman politics course gave Manning the victory, 119 to 89.

Elaine van Vliet was crowned Homecoming queen at RHS that week.

The selectmen decided to hire a company to run the sewage treatment plant, instead of doing it themselves. The change would supposedly save the town $50,000 a year.

Bruno Franceschini, who had run Luigi’s restaurant in Branchville, died at the age of 74.

A total of 125 people walked 10 kilometers to raise money to fight hunger in the annual CROP walk.

Ridgefield played its best soccer of the year, upsetting Wilton 1-0 on a Pat Cassidy penalty kick, to earn a berth in the state tournament.

Jeanne Cook was marking her 20th anniversary in the travel business in Ridgefield.

Jim Chnowski of Colby’s explained the ways the Chamber of Commerce was trying to improve the town, from spending several thousand dollars each year on holiday lights to planning new streetlights and brick sidewalks. “It would make the town more of a park-like setting,” he said of the plans.

Lonnie Shapiro, manager of William Pitt’s office since 1990, was named Ridgefield Realtor of the Year by the Board of Realtors.

50 years ago

William L. Winthrop sued the town over its recent upzoning, maintaining it would cause him “irreparable damage,” the Oct. 27, 1966, Press reported. Winthrop was a major developer of lots at the Ridgefield Lakes.

Dr. Peter Yanity was heading the Girl Scouts’ annual fund drive.

The selectmen were reviving a past proposal to turn the property between the high school and the new junior high into an “educational complex” on East Ridge. The plan would require buying a half-dozen properties, including the state police barracks.

Anne Reid, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Reid, was named DAR Good Citizen of the Year. The RHS senior honor society member was planning to attend Pembroke College of Brown University.

The Tiger football squad overpowered Joel Barlow, 16-6, to win the Western Connecticut Conference title. Stars included Tommy and Peter Santini, Vinny Tulipani, Andy McLure, Vic Ribeiro, Rick Miller, and Steve Martin.

The new Federated Ridgefield Woman’s Club was planning to have its first meeting Nov. 3.