Ridgefield girls repeat as FCIAC cross country champs

On an unseasonably warm mid-October day that featured temperatures in the low 80s, the Ridgefield High girls cross country team kept cooking.

Placing their five scoring runners in the top-13 overall, the Tigers ran to their second straight Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference championship — and 10th in the last 14 years — on Tuesday at Waveny Park in New Canaan.

Ridgefield, which went unbeaten (15-0) during the regular season, had 50 points to finish first by a comfortable 29 points. Greenwich was second with 79 points, followed by Wilton with 87 points.

First across the finish line for Ridgefield was senior Ava Kelley, who was seventh overall in a time of 15 minutes, 24.29 seconds for the 4,000-meter course.

Right behind Kelley was freshman teammate Tess Pisanelli, who placed eighth in a time of 15:30.87.

Sophomore Garielle Viggiano gave Ridgefield a third runner in the top 10, as she finished 10th in 15:33.71.

Based on each team’s top-three runners, Greenwich held a 22-25 lead over the Tigers. The Cardinals got a second-place overall finish from freshman Zoe Harris (14:53.56), and juniors Hetty McMillan (15:31.69) and Emily Philippides (15:35.74) were ninth and 11th, respectively.

But Ridgefield put Greenwich away by having its final two scoring runners, seniors Rachel Maue (15:36.39) and Haley Greene (15:37.45), finish 12th and 13th, respectively, well ahead of the Cardinals’ fourth and fifth runners, junior Genevieve DeWinter (22nd) and sophomore Verna Yin (37th).

Displaying its depth, Ridgefield had two (non-scoring) runners also finish ahead of Greenwich’s fourth runner. Sophomore Kasey McGerald (15:41.23) was 14th and junior Maddie Guter (16:05.86) 19th overall for the Tigers.

Led by a top-10 performance from senior Brad DeMassa, the Ridgefield boys team finished sixth overall with 152 points.

DeMassa was eighth overall in a time of 16:21.30 for the 5,000-meter course.

Also contributing to the Tigers’ team score were seniors Ty Howley (23rd, 17:06.44), Ken Day (33rd, 17:35.32) and Calvin Keller (36th, 17:38.64) and junior Kevin Arnold (55th, 18:26.86).

In a dominating effort, Staples placed its five scoring runners in the top-11 overall to score 27 points and easily win its first FCIAC title since 2004. Defending champion Danbury was a distant second with 61 points, while Trumbull finished third with 97 points.

Notes: Staples senior Zakeer Ahmad won the boys individual title with a time of 15:49.42.

Wilton junior Morgan McCormick was the first finisher in the girls race with a time of 14:36.87.

Ridgefield freshman runners finished first in the girls junior varsity and girls freshmen races. Elizabeth Jasminski won the 4,000-meter JV race in a time of 16:55.46, and Isabel Trinkaus won the 2,500-meter freshman race in a time of 10:00.97.