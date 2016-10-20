Cops to host annual Halloween party Oct. 31

On Monday, Oct. 31, the Ridgefield Police Department will host the annual children’s Halloween party. This event is intended for children up to 12 years of age.

The party is being held at The Lounsbury House (Ridgefield Community Center) from 5 to 9 p.m.

This is a true community event and the party is planned and organized by Ridgefield Police Officers and Ridgefield teens.

Included in the festivities will be candy, glow necklaces and a gypsy fortuneteller. The Lounsbury House will be decorated for Halloween.

This is a free event and a good time is sure to be had by all.

The Ridgefield Police Department would like to thank Stop & Shop of Ridgefield, Party Depot, the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield and the staff at The Lounsbury House for their continued support of this event.