The Ridgefield Press

Cops to host annual Halloween party Oct. 31

By Steve Coulter on October 20, 2016 in Business, Community, Happenings, News, People, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

On Monday, Oct. 31, the Ridgefield Police Department will host the annual children’s Halloween party. This event is intended for children up to 12 years of age.  

The party is being held at The Lounsbury House (Ridgefield Community Center) from 5 to 9 p.m.

This is a true community event and the party is planned and organized by Ridgefield Police Officers and Ridgefield teens.

Included in the festivities will be candy, glow necklaces and a gypsy fortuneteller. The Lounsbury House will be decorated for Halloween.  

This is a free event and a good time is sure to be had by all.

The Ridgefield Police Department would like to thank Stop & Shop of Ridgefield, Party Depot, the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield and the staff at The Lounsbury House for their continued support of this event.

Related posts:

  1. Police announce Cops & Cones partnership with Deborah Ann’s
  2. Police, prevention council to host Prescription Drug Take Back Day Oct. 22
  3. Ridgefield police investigating three vehicle break-ins at rec center, dog park
  4. Cops and Cones draws big crowd at Deborah Ann’s (PHOTOS)

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Police log: Lotto ticket thief arrested Next Post In this week's Ridgefield Press
About author
Steve Coulter

Steve Coulter


Website

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress