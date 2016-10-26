Letter: Sharon Dornfeld, the obvious choice

To the Editor:

Sharon Wicks Dornfeld is not only an experienced attorney, mediator, Special Master, and hearing officer with more than 30 years of dedication to representing children, the elderly, the disabled, and handling estates, but she is also an active member of our Ridgefield community. During the difficult process of dealing with the loss of a loved one and the intricacies of the court process for trusts and estates, having a caring, patient and knowledgeable judge is the best executors and heirs can hope for. Sharon is that and more. Vote for Sharon Wicks Dornfeld for Probate Judge.

Marla Persky