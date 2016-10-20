Here’s a look at some of the headlines in this week’s Ridgefield Press:
- A fire on Limekiln Road Sunday night was caused by ashes that weren’t properly thrown away.
- Police are looking for a pair of suspects wanted for stealing money from a local business and a Main Street bank.
- The Superintendent of School presented in front of the Board of Finance again Tuesday and reported that the administration is considering a budget freeze because of the runaway special education settlements account.
- Also, on the school board’s radar this fall: redistricting. Talks continue to happen between the school and the town’s finance board.
- This weekend there will be a soccer tournament in memory of a brave local boy who fought a rare form of bone cancer.
- Last weekend, a Vietnam vet received a helping hand from a group of contractors and volunteers who restored his leaky roof.
- On Tuesday, the Class of 2017 elected Donald Trump as the future president of the United States. Don’t worry, folks, it was only a mock election.
- Around town, the GOP nominee is creating quite a stir with local party chairmans — and candidates.
- Four obituaries, seven letters, and 10 endorsement statements fill up the middle of the paper.
- In sports, the girls soccer team celebrates its senior day victory — and snaps a two-game losing streak that started late last week.
- Football wasn’t so fortunate on Saturday, failing to complete its comeback and falling for the second time this season.
- In the People section, Police Capt. Jeff Kreitz talks about working in his hometown.
