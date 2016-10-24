Letter: Gun law good and necessary

To the Editor:

For those who say HB 5054 is a “bad law” — and indeed there are some in town — produce the statute that requires and authorizes the police to remove firearms immediately upon being called to a domestic violence situation.

Are they making an arrest? Are they getting a warrant? What length of time are they removing the guns for?

The reason for HB 5054 is that many women, as some have failed to recognize, do not want to call the police in that situation. They much prefer, and feel safer, going for a restraining order through the court rather than through the police. HB 5054 provides them with that opportunity.

HB 5054 is the law and it is a good and necessary one. The debate is over.

Maureen Bartlett