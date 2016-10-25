Letter: School article on German inaccurate

To the Editor:

We have found the spectacular showing of support for the reinstatement of the German program at RHS in a petition on change.org (signed by almost 500!), the impassioned speeches at last month’s BOE meeting, and the supportive letters in The Press immensely inspiring. However, last week’s article [on ridgefield.org] “A Day in the District: German Language Program at RHS,” was disheartening and inaccurate.

In 2015, German students and their taxpaying parents were never “advised that the program was likely to be cut” and “Dr. Gross and her team” never “spoke with any parents … prior to making the final decision.”

There is, however, a direct correlation between the district’s determined destruction of the German program and the declining enrollment. The “difficult decision” the administration made has caused great difficulties to the students and parents who don’t “better understand” the cancellation of the award-winning German program.

In fact, in 2015, there were five German classes and a full-time teacher. Our students had just enjoyed the 37th year of the exchange program, and by the end of the 2016 school year, there was a full class of graduating middle school students enrolled in German I at RHS. We were horrified to receive a curt letter from the administration this summer, stating that German I was canceled, the program, in effect, destroyed.

The district’s decision negatively affects our children’s future college applications. It strips them of the ability to become proficient in any language by the time they graduate. We voted for the increased school budget and expected that our students would be well-served when it passed.

We want to thank the Ridgefield community for their support and deeply appreciate their commitment to reinstating the German language program at Ridgefield High School.

Caroline Chanin

Bebe McCarthy

Daniela Kinsbourne