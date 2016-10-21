Letter: Theft of signs sends bad message

To the Editor:

I am a veteran. Barbara and I have lived in our house in Ridgefield for a quarter century. Around 1 a.m. on October 14, our neighbor, who was up and reading, heard a car stop on our road. At that moment, we became statistics. From our lawn, two Clinton-Kaine signs were stolen. The thieves left behind signs for Dornfeld and Himes. None of the signs for Republican candidates on the adjacent property were touched. There was neither property damage nor personal injury, a so-called victimless crime. But there was a victim. We were “threatened,” and our constitutional rights violated. The incident is too selective for mischief. Kids would likely have knocked down or taken more signs.

We reported the incident to the Democratic Town Committee, the first selectman’s office, and the police department, who treated us with utmost courtesy. The chairman of the Republican Town Committee called us to express concern. This is the Ridgefield we know. However, this incident reflects the ugliness of the current presidential campaign. Just two signs were stolen, but what a message, what a scary time for our nation’s democracy.

Barbara and Roger Guilfoyle