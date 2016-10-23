The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Dornfeld has personal touch

By The Ridgefield Press on October 23, 2016 in Letters, Politics & Elections

I have been before four different probate judges for different reasons. The one thing they had in common was they were very personal matters, important family matters.

The first occasion had the most impact on my life. Forty years later I still remember the generosity of spirit of that judge, how he gave me calm guidance to resolve a fraught situation.

Sharon Dornfeld’s years as a family law attorney have shown her to be that caring and compassionate person who guides individuals and families through anxious and trying — even frightening — situations, the very thing people need in their probate judge.

Sky Cole

