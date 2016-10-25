Farmers Market Cooperative: Local produce all in one place

Farmers love their stands but hate being on their feet all day.

That’s why local produce growers have signed up to be part of Ridgefield’s Farmers Market Cooperative, the second co-op store in the state of Connecticut and the first that’s farmer-focused.

But what does farmer-friendly mean exactly?

“There’s no competition,” said Sandy Pope Sutila, a former Ridgefield resident who currently lives in Redding and opened the indoor market on 22 Catoonah Street last Saturday, Oct. 15.

“They hate competing with each other, like you see at a typical farmers’ market, so we promise them that we’ll sell only their product when they drop it off here,” Sutila explained. “We have leeks from only one farm, eggplants from one farm, apples from one farm, and so on.”

Being part of the cooperative, the farmers get to set their prices and receive 80% of the sale.

They also don’t have to hang around all day, making one simple delivery before returning to their crops.

“All I had to say to them was, ‘You won’t be standing all day,’ and they were in,” Sutila said.

The goal is to keep the cooperative as local as possible, with nine farmers signed up so far: Ridgefield-based Hickories Farm, Apple Ridge Farm, and Simpaug Farms; Redding-based Stietzel Farm; New Milford-based Meetinghouse Farm and Paul’s Custom Pet Food; Bridgewater-based Nature View Farm and Sunny Meadow Farm; and Jane’s Good Food out of Westport.

Sutila created a list of contacts from being a longtime farm stand shopper.

“I got tired of driving everywhere on Saturday,” she said. “I had to drive one place to get eggs and to another stand to get garlic.

“When I found out that a lot of people were like me, and driving to farm stands all over the local area, I decided it was time to set this up,” Sutila said.

“I want to keep it drivable for both the shoppers and the farmers — that’s the key.”

Fully committed

There’s a reason Ridgefield is home to the state’s second farmers’ market cooperative.

For Sutila, it has taken two years to get the passion project off the ground.

“I met 11 others who gave up,” she said.

“If I lived in Vermont, it would have taken me five days,” she said. “It’s not easy to get approval in the state.”

But now that she’s opened up right off Main Street, she’s fully committed to being here for a long time.

“You really have to be committed if you want to have a co-op in this state,” Sutila said.

“It’s all about finding the right place,” she said. “Ridgefield is very walkable, but it’s also very expensive.”

The building

For Sutila and the co-op, the cost of rent is currently being subsidized by Sean and Jacqui Dowd, who own the building and Ridgefield Bicycle Company — its former occupant.

“Sean and Jacqui have partnered with us and deserve a tremendous amount of credit for making this possible,” she said.

For the Dowds, returning the market back near its original location on Catoonah Street was an opportunity too good to pass up.

“They’re thrilled to be bringing it back to this space,” said Sutila, referring to the outdoor farmers’ market near the site several years ago. Sutila also shopped at the outdoor farmers’ market that was held in front of the community center for three years before closing down this spring.

“The farmers’ market has really come full circle for Ridgefield,” she said. “I know people were really missing it, so we’re happy to bring it back.”

Memberships

Looking at the big picture, Sutila knows there’s only one way the indoor co-op can last in town: she needs people to sign up for memberships.

While The Press was on-site Tuesday, Oct. 18, members No. 18 and No. 19 signed up in person to join the cooperative.

“We’re on our way to getting the 300 members we need to stay open long-term,” Sutila said, pleased with the solid first-week turnout.

Members pay $10 a month or $100 for the year and they get the first pick of the daily selection of fresh local produce and organic and natural foods.

“The first hour is just for members,” explained Sutila, who will open her doors at 8 a.m. every day for members only.

Members of the public may come by between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., but they will miss out on several services that the cooperative’s members will receive.

“They will get an email about anything new that comes in,” Sutila said. “They will be able to take tours of the farms, attend three members-only meetings and we will host special dinners for them.”

Member-owners will also get in-store deals, discounted special orders and owner appreciation coupons.

“That’s what a co-op does — everyone is invited in and everyone has an opinion about the direction of where we’re going,” said Sutila of the board meetings and other community events.

“They will love touring the farms,” she said. “There’s so much to learn there.”

Steak and eggs

What sets the Farmers Market Cooperative apart from other markets in the area is the addition of a full dairy selection, as well as local meats from Apple Ridge Farm.

“They’re supplying us with all our meats,” Sutila said.

“Sunny Meadow is taking care of all our dairy supplies.”

In the past, Ridgefield has never had steak and eggs offered fresh daily from local farmers.

“Our motto is, ‘Know your farmer, know your food,’ and I really like knowing that our farmers are right up the street,” Sutila said. “It’s pretty cool knowing how close they are to our location, and it really tastes great. …

“Once you have chicken or eggs from Sunny Meadow you won’t ever go back [to the supermarket].”

In addition to the meat and dairy offerings, the co-op has a full retail section upstairs where items such as craft goods or pet food may be bought.

“Hopefully we get to the point where it’s a full stop and you don’t have to go anywhere else,” Sutila said.

More information is available at the co-op, by calling 203-244-5847 or at farmersmarket.coop