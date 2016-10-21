Educators consider budget freeze

Special education settlements are forcing the school district to consider a budget freeze that would cap spending of dozens of departments at 75% the rest of the year.

“We will exceed the $950,000 we had budgeted for these settlements and a freeze could go into effect as early as next week,” Superintendent Dr. Karen Baldwin reported to the Board of Finance Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The schools have spent $800,000 of the allotted $950,000 on special education settlements in less than two months, and with four pending settlements estimated to cost an additional $350,000, things don’t seem to be getting any easier.

“We want to be here monthly so none of this is foreign come budget review time,” said Baldwin, who asked to be added to the board’s monthly agenda.

While the short-term fix is a budget freeze, Baldwin told the board that spending this much annually on such settlements is unsustainable.

She said she’s planning a school leadership meeting on Thursday, Oct. 27 — the first of several conferences — to address enhancing teaching skills internally, specifically how to help students who suffer from dyslexia or behavioral disorders.

“It’s become very clear to us, as a district, that there were missteps taken along the way that created this environment and we need to correct it,” Baldwin said. “It won’t happen overnight, but we want to make a real difference with this settlement budget long-term. We would all like to see it go away permanently.”