Letter: Tomchik has keen economic understanding

By The Ridgefield Press on October 21, 2016 in Letters, Politics & Elections · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

I am writing in support of Jeff Tomchik in his bid to be elected Democratic state representative for the 138th District. Jeff is highly qualified for the position, having served in leadership capacity at many levels of his professional career.

A firefighter in Danbury and president of the Danbury Firefighters Local 801 union, Jeff also is an emergency medical technician and a former marine.

He has pledged to vote against any increase in the state income tax and shows a keen understanding of economic, budgetary and education issues. Please give Jeff your vote in the November election for the 138th District.

Mark Seavy

