The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Dowdell favors renewable energy

By The Ridgefield Press on October 24, 2016 in Letters, Politics & Elections · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

Voting for Joe Dowdell as our next state representative will bring the changes to Ridgefield that are sorely needed. Our present representative in 12 years has not moved us any closer to joining the Hartford Democratic organization. Missed opportunities like this are costly.

In Joe Dowdell’s own words: “We must also continue to expand access to renewable energy. Our residents have seen their power bills go up for years, and outages are becoming more possible due to extreme weather changes. With so many other costs rising, it’s time to send a representative to Hartford who’s going to fight to reduce our bills.”

Peggy Sheridan

Related posts:

  1. Letter: Dowdell is fresh, new voice
  2. Letter: Dowdell is a true ally of Ridgefield
  3. Letter: Ferguson lacks original ideas
  4. Letter: Has John Frey joined flight from Trump?

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Andrew ‘Iggy’ Franco at Wat Phra Kaew Next Post Photography workshops
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress