Letter: Dowdell favors renewable energy

To the Editor:

Voting for Joe Dowdell as our next state representative will bring the changes to Ridgefield that are sorely needed. Our present representative in 12 years has not moved us any closer to joining the Hartford Democratic organization. Missed opportunities like this are costly.

In Joe Dowdell’s own words: “We must also continue to expand access to renewable energy. Our residents have seen their power bills go up for years, and outages are becoming more possible due to extreme weather changes. With so many other costs rising, it’s time to send a representative to Hartford who’s going to fight to reduce our bills.”

Peggy Sheridan