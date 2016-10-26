Letter: Tomchik qualified

To the Editor:
Voters of the 138th have a great opportunity to send someone to the state House who is uniquely qualified to serve. Jeff Tomchik always put his country and his community first — as a marine in Iraq and firefighter in Danbury. As union leader for the firefighters union, he developed legislation with a bipartisan group that benefits firefighters who develop cancer on the job, at no additional expense to taxpayers. A win-win for voters and for the professionals who work to keep our communities safe. Jeff will work to strengthen our families, workers and communities. Vote for Tomchik on Nov. 8.