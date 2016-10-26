Letter: Tomchik qualified

To the Editor:

Voters of the 138th have a great opportunity to send someone to the state House who is uniquely qualified to serve. Jeff Tomchik always put his country and his community first — as a marine in Iraq and firefighter in Danbury. As union leader for the firefighters union, he developed legislation with a bipartisan group that benefits firefighters who develop cancer on the job, at no additional expense to taxpayers. A win-win for voters and for the professionals who work to keep our communities safe. Jeff will work to strengthen our families, workers and communities. Vote for Tomchik on Nov. 8.

Terri Weston