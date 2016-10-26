The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Tomchik qualified

By The Ridgefield Press on October 26, 2016 in Letters, Politics & Elections · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

Voters of the 138th have a great opportunity to send someone to the state House who is uniquely qualified to serve. Jeff Tomchik always put his country and his community first — as a marine in Iraq and firefighter in Danbury. As union leader for the firefighters union, he developed legislation with a bipartisan group that benefits firefighters who develop cancer on the job, at no additional expense to taxpayers. A win-win for voters and for the professionals who work to keep our communities safe. Jeff will work to strengthen our families, workers and communities. Vote for Tomchik on Nov. 8.

Terri Weston

Related posts:

  1. Letter: Wisely cast your vote
  2. Letter: Has John Frey joined flight from Trump?
  3. Letter: Theft of signs sends bad message
  4. Letter: Political vandalism hurts both sides

Tags: ,

Previous Post Nature’s Temptation plans mind, body health fair
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress