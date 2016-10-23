Letter: Railroad station replica success

To the Editor:

Having been away from Ridgefield for several weeks, it was a pleasant surprise to arrive home and see the progress being made on the rebuilding of the Ridgefield railroad station. When the Price family, owners of Ridgefield Supply, began their construction project, we discovered that the old building on their property was in such disrepair it could not be saved. Margaret Price promised it would be reconstructed to look as it did in 1870, and thanks to impeccable research done by David Scott, a board member of the Ridgefield Historical Society and a consultant on the project; Mike Gulick, general contractor; and Craig Sinclair, VP of Ridgefield Supply, the replacement building is an overwhelming success.

I offer my sincere thanks to everyone associated with the rebirth of this historical building and look forward to its continued place in Ridgefield history.

Kay Ables

Town Historian