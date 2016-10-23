The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Railroad station replica success

By The Ridgefield Press on October 23, 2016 in History, Letters · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

Having been away from Ridgefield for several weeks, it was a pleasant surprise to arrive home and see the progress being made on the rebuilding of the Ridgefield railroad station. When the Price family, owners of Ridgefield Supply, began their construction project, we discovered that the old building on their property was in such disrepair it could not be saved. Margaret Price promised it would be reconstructed to look as it did in 1870, and thanks to impeccable research done by David Scott, a board member of the Ridgefield Historical Society and a consultant on the project; Mike Gulick, general contractor; and Craig Sinclair, VP of Ridgefield Supply, the replacement building is an overwhelming success.

I offer my sincere thanks to everyone associated with the rebirth of this historical building and look forward to its continued place in Ridgefield history.

Kay Ables

Town Historian

Related posts:

  1. Railroad Station rises again, an ornate tribute to lost era
  2. Letter: GOP doesn’t understand unbiased
  3. Letter: The judge went too far
  4. Letter: Theft of signs sends bad message

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Dominick Protomastro, business leader Next Post Letter: Dornfeld has personal touch
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress