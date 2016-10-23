The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Ferguson has strong work ethic, common sense

By The Ridgefield Press on October 23, 2016 in Letters, Politics & Elections · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

I am urging Ridgefield voters in the 138th District to support Michael Ferguson with your vote on Nov. 8. I have worked alongside Michael for several years on the Danbury Schools and Business Collaborative (DSABC) board, a non-profit mentoring organization for Danbury students which Michael now is the chairperson of.  Michael has skills that we really need in Hartford — a strong work ethic and common sense. I have seen him in action, and I have full confidence that he will represent our interests while addressing the big issues facing our state.  

Doug Orr

