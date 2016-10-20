Soccer for Justin fights cancer

Kids will run and shout and kick. Soccer balls will fly. And funds will be raised to fight childhood cancer — specifically osteosarcoma, the form of bone cancer that 13-year-old Justin Cowen fought for 15 months.

“He loved soccer. It was his favorite sport,” said Tom Cowen, Justin’s dad. “He was a goalkeeper.”

A soccer tournament this weekend will benefit the Justin’s Smile Osteosarcoma Fund, a part of the Children’s Cancer Research Fund created in honor of Justin Cowen, who died in August.

The tournament will be held this Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 to 1 at the Veterans Park School fields. Donation boxes will be set up to benefit the Children’s Cancer Research Fund, the charity Justin’s family has chosen to support in his memory.

Seventh and eighth grade Boys Rec Plus Division teams from Ridgefield will compete in a round robin tournament from 11 to 1 Saturday on two fields off Governor Street, across from the Boys & Girls Club. Hot dogs and baked goods will be on sale.

The Cowen family will appear briefly to speak at the start of the tournament.

“It’s hard to believe it was two months yesterday and we are still learning to live day to day without Justin,” Tom Cowen said Oct. 4.

“We really wanted to thank SCOR and specifically Steve Harrington for thinking of us and for putting on this event in Justin’s memory,” he said.

Justin was an East Ridge Middle School student, a kid who’d moved to Ridgefield from New Jersey and loved soccer, baseball, ice hockey, skiing — loved playing, loved watching both pro and college sports on TV, loved playing sports video games.

“He was always watching his brother Brandon play, and they’d also watch the games on TV, and play video games together,” Tom Cowen said

“He watched a lot of English Premier League soccer on Saturday mornings. Everton was his favorite team.”

The Justin’s Smile Osteosarcoma Fund that the Cowen family has formed is administered by CCRF, the Children’s Cancer Research Fund.

There’s a link on the site, www.childrenscancer.org/justin/

“We’re trying to raise funds for pediatric cancer, specifically osteosarcoma,” Tom Cowen said.