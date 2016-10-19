HAN On Demand: FCIAC Cross Country Championships

All 17 FCIAC schools’ cross country runners take over Waveny Park in New Canaan for the 2016 FCIAC Cross Country Championships. You can watch all the races: freshman, junior varsity and varsity races live in streaming HD in the video player below. The game will also be broadcast later on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).

The Danbury boys’ cross country team and the Ridgefield girls are the defending team champions and both programs are expected to be prime contenders when the 2016 FCIAC Cross Country Championships take place in New Canaan’s Waveny Park on Wednesday.

The meet includes six races with the two varsity championships as the centerpiece, and all events will be carried live by the HAN Network starting at 2 p.m.

FCIAC Cross Country Race Schedule

Boys Freshmen (1.5 miles), 2:15 p.m.

Girls Freshmen (1.5 miles), 2:30 p.m.

Boys Varsity (5K), 2:50 p.m.

Girls Varsity (4K), 3:20 p.m.

Boys Junior Varsity (5K), 3:50 p.m.

Girls Junior Varsity (4K), 4:20 p.m.

• Click here for a course map of the varsity and JV races •

Danbury and Staples should have some great competition with one another for the boys’ team title while Greenwich should pose a formidable challenge to slight favorite Ridgefield in the girls’ race.

Danbury will be trying to add on to its record of 21 boys FCIAC championships while the girls’ race will feature Ridgefield’s Tigers looking to add one more to their current conference record of 12 titles.

The Staples and Danbury boys had some great competition in the season opener on Sept. 13 at Staples as senior Zakeer Ahmad and his junior teammate, Sunil Green, swept the top two places to lead the host Wreckers to a one-point victory (27-28) over Danbury.

You can read more about in the FCIAC.net preview here.

How to watch

