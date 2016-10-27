A bridge too near? State plan could add light, move bridge, close road in Branchville

A new bridge and another traffic light in Branchville? The possible closing of Depot Road? The state and MetroNorth railroad have some ideas and are asking the town to get on board.

State Department of Transportation (DOT) officials sketched out the concept at a meeting Monday, Oct. 17.

“The DOT is proposing to relocate the Portland Avenue bridge further south, at a point where the new bridge would be directly across the street from Old Town Road, off of Route 7,” First Selectman Rudy Marconi said Tuesday.

Portland Avenue and its bridge over the Norwalk River function as the more southerly of the Branchville train station’s two entrance-exit roads onto Route 7. The more northerly is Depot Road, off Route 7 across from Route 102 — at the traffic light.

Depot Road goes east from Route 7 and leads south into the station parking lot, and then goes farther east across the railroad tracks to West Branchville Road.

Under the plan, the more northerly railroad track crossing, at Depot Road, would be eliminated. Depot Road’s bridge and road cut would either be closed or made into a one-way exit from the train station to Route 7, Marconi said.

And Portland Avenue, at the southern end of the station’s parking lot, would become the main entrance-exit to the train station with its bridge and road cut onto Route 7 moved a little to the south — where there would be a new traffic light on Route 7. The new light would preside over what would be Route 7’s four-way intersection with Portland Avenue on the east and Old Town Road to the west.

State officials asked for the meeting to test the waters.

“Conceptually, they wanted to know if the town agreed with this approach at this time,” Marconi said.

Does it?

“Yes, of course,” he said.

Two crossings

Having two track crossings in the immediate vicinity of the station has long troubled railroad officials, Marconi said, and they’d love to get rid of Depot Road.

“MetroNorth has for years been wanting to close that crossing and allow Portland Avenue, farther south, to be the only rail crossing for the future,” Marconi said.

The state’s plan would accomplish this, and also reflects some thinking in the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) study the town and has been working on with regional planning agency, the Western Connecticut Council of Governments.

“The TOD study is recommending that the south entrance at Portland Avenue be used as the main entrance to the train station,” Marconi said. “However, there’s a problem at this location.”

The intersection of Portland Avenue with West Branchville Road is sharper than a 90-degree angle, and trucks couldn’t use it to turn north on West Branchville and reach businesses there, which include a marble and granite supplier and self-storage facility.

“Where the track crossing is, beyond the parking lot, no truck traffic can negotiate a left turn,” Marconi said. “The radius does not accommodate a truck making a left turn.”

The potential for fixing the problem by reconstructing that intersection is limited by the geography, with the tracks right there and an old multi-family and commercial building sitting at 14 West Branchville Road, immediately east of the Portland intersection.

“The house that has that railing on the second floor — used to be an antiques store, right on the road,” Marconi said, “that location of the house, plus the narrowness between the edge of the road and the tracks, makes any reconstruction of that intersection for a greater radius impossible.”

So, relocating Portland Avenue, its bridge, and its roadcut onto Route 7 — moving it all a little to the south — looks like it might be a solution.

Even with the northerly track crossing to West Branchville eliminated, Depot Road could still link the train station to Route 7. But the Depot Road bridge is very narrow and Marconi said it might be better if made one-way — if not closed off.

“The question is, and yet to be determined, would be: Do we still allow egress via the north end?” he said.

Cost sharing

The state offered to handle the entire cost of the project’s design with federal and state funds, and the town would be asked to cover 20% of construction cost, Marconi said.

“The financing of the project is broken down into two areas. One is the design, which would be 100% paid for by federal and state monies. The construction phase would be an 80%-20% split between the federal government and the town,” he said.

The town would be able to redirect other state or federal grant money it gets to cover some or all of its 20% share of the construction — perhaps using Local Capital Improvement Project or “LOCIP” funds, which run roughly $150,000 to $200,000 a year and are often used for sidewalk work.

The cost of the project — not yet designed — isn’t known. But would be substantial enough that even a 20% share could require a few years’ LOCIP grants.

“The 20% cost is going to be in the $500,000-$600,000 area — it’s all rough estimates. If it’s a $3 million project, 20% is $600,000; if it’s $2.5 million, it’s $500,000,“ Marconi said.

“That was a number thrown out on the table, and it all is subject to change,” he said.

Any appropriation of town money would need to go through the usual process — approvals by the Board of Selectmen, Board of Finance, and voters at a town meeting or as part of the annual budget referendum.

“In our discussions it was felt this probably would not be necessary until the following budgetary cycle,” Marconi said. “We’re going to be working on 2017-18, we won’t need anything until the 2018-19 fiscal year.”

If the concept moves forward will there be a public hearing on project design?

“Eventually, there will be,” Marconi said. “But we’re looking a year, two and a half years away on that.”