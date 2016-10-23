Doyon, Clark plan to wed

Linda Doyon of Black Pine Ridge and Steven Doyon of Bethel have announced the engagement of their daughter, Lyndsay Doyon, to Chris Clark, son of Scott and Victoria Clark of Reddick, Fla. Both graduated from Ridgefield High School in 2007, and from Western Connecticut State University in 2011, and received degrees in marketing.

Ms. Doyon, of Ridgefield, is president of KickFit in Ridgefield. Mr. Clark, also of Ridgefield, is a world wide digital strategist for IBM in Armonk, N.Y.

A May wedding at the Barns at Wesleyan Hills in Middletown is planned.