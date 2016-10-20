An apple a day

Throughout history, apples have figured heavily in various cultural traditions. Norse gods ate golden apples for eternal youth, Greek goddesses fought over an apple and started the Trojan War, Christianity’s Fall of Man was brought about with an apple.

Today, the United States is the second largest producer of apples in the world and exports one in four apples grown, yet the cultivated apple tree (Pyrus malus) is not native to this continent. The apple tree was one of the earliest cultivated in human history, originally found in the mountains of Central Asia and spread throughout the world along migratory routes.

The early apples planted in North America were not generally intended for eating — they were instead pressed for cider. Apple trees planted from seed are unpredictable in their characteristics: sweet or acidic, crisp or mealy. By chance, a tree is planted that produces the perfect eating apple. Cuttings from that tree will be grafted to roots to create orchards of these apple varieties.

