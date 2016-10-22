Reading across generations

For many years, the library has offered the popular Reading Is a Family Affair intergenerational book discussion several times a year, thanks to the support of the Friends of the Library. Children in grades three to five and a parent or other adult read a book together and then come to the library for discussion and enrichment activities — plus a pizza supper. Last year we expanded this program to middle schoolers and their families. Stay tuned for announcement of titles and dates for 2016-17.

A recent addition to our annual calendar for teens and adults is Books Building Bridges, an initiative that brings together Ridgefield High School students and adults for book chats, lectures and other activities. This year’s title, selected by the students from the reading list for the English curriculum, is Ken Kesey’s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. Scheduled activities include a lecture on Oct. 27 by Dr. Mark Schenker of Yale College and discussions for adult and student readers on Nov. 1 and 2. Copies of the book are available for borrowing at the circulation desk. Join us to gain a fresh perspective on a 20th-Century classic.

Mary Rindfleisch is assistant director of the Ridgefield Library. She may be reached at [email protected] or 203-438-2282, ext. 11009.