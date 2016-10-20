The Ridgefield Press

Police log: Lotto ticket thief arrested

By Steve Coulter on October 20, 2016 in Community, Happenings, News, Police & Fire, Town Government · 0 Comments

The Ridgefield Police Department has arrested one man suspected of stealing lotto tickets from Valero in August. The other man, right, remains at large.

The Ridgefield Police Department has arrested one man suspected of stealing lotto tickets from Valero in August. The other man, right, remains at large.

An Islip, N.Y., man was arrested for larceny in the second degree and larceny in the sixth degree at Danbury Superior Court around 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7.

Police said Ryan Ramundo, 33, stole several Lotto tickets from the Valero gas station at 603 Danbury Road on Aug. 5.

According to a report, Ramundo was processed and fingerprinted at court.

He was held on a $7,500 bond and was scheduled to appear in front of a judge later that day.

Police had put out a release with a photo of Ramundo in August.

The Ridgefield Police Department recorded the following reports between Tuesday, Oct. 11, and Monday, Oct. 17:
Tuesday, Oct. 11

9:25 a.m. — Noise complaint, Main Street

4:12 p.m. — Narcotics, Governor Street

4:29 — Larceny, Danbury Road

5:12 — Criminal mischief, Griffith Lane

Wednesday, Oct. 12

7:11 a.m. — Two-car accident, Fox Hill Drive

8:46 — Two-car accident, Hussars Camp Place

3:38 p.m. — Accident, Danbury Road

4:21 — Accident, Ridgebury Road

7:12 — Suspicious vehicle, Farmingville Road

9:02 — Suspicious person, Danbury Road

Thursday, Oct. 13

9:58 a.m. — Domestic incident, headquarters

12:55 p.m. — Larceny, Main Street

3:49 — Accident, headquarters

5:30 — Accident, Sunset Lane

5:32 — Accident, Parley Lane

6:54 — Noise complaint, North Salem Road

7:10 — Property missing, headquarters

Friday, Oct. 14

11:33 a.m. — Larceny, headquarters

12:51 p.m. — Accident, Ridgebury Road

3:25 — Criminal mischief, Keeler Circle

3:55 — Pistol permits, headquarters

7:04 — Suspicious activity, Holmes Road

7:32 — Property dispute, Keeler Circle

8:42 — Property dispute, Ramapoo Road

Saturday, Oct. 15

1:01 a.m. — Suspicious vehicle, Ethan Allen Highway

2:26 p.m. — Suspicious person, Mamanasco Road

10:03 — Suspicious vehicle, Danbury Road

Sunday, Oct. 16

8:27 a.m. — Two-car accident, Danbury Road

3:14 p.m. — Animal-related matter, North Salem Road

6:58 — Suspicious vehicle, George Washington Highway

10:12 — Animal-related matter, South Street

Monday, Oct. 17

9:31 a.m. — Vehicle damage, Ethan Allen Highway

11:14 — Suspicious person, Florida Hill Road

11:51 — Two-car accident, North Salem Road

3:17 p.m. — Pistol permits, headquarters

3:51 — Pistol permits, headquarters

4:31 — Narcotics, Bennett’s Farm Road

5:23 — Animal-related matter, Minuteman Road

7:18 — Reported gunshots, Remington Road

 

Related posts:

  1. Police, prevention council to host Prescription Drug Take Back Day Oct. 22
  2. Drones are on town’s radar
  3. New radio system will help first responders
  4. New stop sign at Farmingville Road

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Walsh's Wonderings — Change of seasons Next Post Cops to host annual Halloween party Oct. 31
About author
Steve Coulter

Steve Coulter


Website

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress