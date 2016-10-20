An Islip, N.Y., man was arrested for larceny in the second degree and larceny in the sixth degree at Danbury Superior Court around 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7.

Police said Ryan Ramundo, 33, stole several Lotto tickets from the Valero gas station at 603 Danbury Road on Aug. 5.

According to a report, Ramundo was processed and fingerprinted at court.

He was held on a $7,500 bond and was scheduled to appear in front of a judge later that day.

Police had put out a release with a photo of Ramundo in August.

The Ridgefield Police Department recorded the following reports between Tuesday, Oct. 11, and Monday, Oct. 17:

Tuesday, Oct. 11

9:25 a.m. — Noise complaint, Main Street

4:12 p.m. — Narcotics, Governor Street

4:29 — Larceny, Danbury Road

5:12 — Criminal mischief, Griffith Lane

Wednesday, Oct. 12

7:11 a.m. — Two-car accident, Fox Hill Drive

8:46 — Two-car accident, Hussars Camp Place

3:38 p.m. — Accident, Danbury Road

4:21 — Accident, Ridgebury Road

7:12 — Suspicious vehicle, Farmingville Road

9:02 — Suspicious person, Danbury Road

Thursday, Oct. 13

9:58 a.m. — Domestic incident, headquarters

12:55 p.m. — Larceny, Main Street

3:49 — Accident, headquarters

5:30 — Accident, Sunset Lane

5:32 — Accident, Parley Lane

6:54 — Noise complaint, North Salem Road

7:10 — Property missing, headquarters

Friday, Oct. 14

11:33 a.m. — Larceny, headquarters

12:51 p.m. — Accident, Ridgebury Road

3:25 — Criminal mischief, Keeler Circle

3:55 — Pistol permits, headquarters

7:04 — Suspicious activity, Holmes Road

7:32 — Property dispute, Keeler Circle

8:42 — Property dispute, Ramapoo Road

Saturday, Oct. 15

1:01 a.m. — Suspicious vehicle, Ethan Allen Highway

2:26 p.m. — Suspicious person, Mamanasco Road

10:03 — Suspicious vehicle, Danbury Road

Sunday, Oct. 16

8:27 a.m. — Two-car accident, Danbury Road

3:14 p.m. — Animal-related matter, North Salem Road

6:58 — Suspicious vehicle, George Washington Highway

10:12 — Animal-related matter, South Street

Monday, Oct. 17

9:31 a.m. — Vehicle damage, Ethan Allen Highway

11:14 — Suspicious person, Florida Hill Road

11:51 — Two-car accident, North Salem Road

3:17 p.m. — Pistol permits, headquarters

3:51 — Pistol permits, headquarters

4:31 — Narcotics, Bennett’s Farm Road

5:23 — Animal-related matter, Minuteman Road

7:18 — Reported gunshots, Remington Road