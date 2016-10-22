Minecraft, lifeguard training

Minecraft enthusiasts will love Ridgefield Parks & Recreation’s Mine Craft, Play & Learn class for children in first through third grade. This is the perfect course for eager minecrafters to learn the comprehensive features Minecraft PC offers. Students will participate in teamwork and collaboration while playing with other students on a teacher-monitored closed server. Classes meet on Tuesdays from Nov. 15 to Dec. 13.

Start your career as a lifeguard by taking our Lifeguard Training Course. Classes run from Nov. 6 to Dec. 18 at Barlow Mountain pool and meet on Sundays from 10 to 5:30. Participants must be 15 years old or older and pass a pre-course skills test in order to be eligible to participate. The pre-course skills test is on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the recreation center pool. For a list of test requirements and full details, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org.

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation is a proud sponsor of ROAR’s Very Scary Furry Scurry 2 Mile Race/Walk on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 9 a.m. at the recreation center. Costumes for you and your dog are welcomed and encouraged at this fun event supporting the animal shelter. Details at roar-ridgefield.org.