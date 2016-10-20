Letter: Tomchik a leader, not a politician

To the Editor:

There is an interesting candidate for state representative named Jeff Tomchik, running to represent the 138th State Assembly District (Ridgefield north of George Washington Highway, Danbury and New Fairfield). A Marine veteran, Danbury firefighter and EMT, Jeff also has served Guiding Eyes for the Blind and Operation Warm. Impressive in his ideas, devoted to lowering taxes, educational opportunity, community development and safety, he is the right one for our times. Not a politician, but a real leader who will represent Ridgefield, Danbury and New Fairfield well. Vote for Jeff Tomchik for state representative for the 138th District of Ridgefield.

Susan Cocco