The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Tomchik a leader, not a politician

By The Ridgefield Press on October 20, 2016 in Letters, Politics & Elections · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

There is an interesting candidate for state representative named Jeff Tomchik, running to represent the 138th State Assembly District (Ridgefield north of George Washington Highway, Danbury and New Fairfield). A Marine veteran, Danbury firefighter and EMT, Jeff also has served Guiding Eyes for the Blind and Operation Warm. Impressive in his ideas, devoted to lowering taxes, educational opportunity, community development and safety, he is the right one for our times. Not a politician, but a real leader who will represent Ridgefield, Danbury and New Fairfield well. Vote for Jeff Tomchik for state representative for the 138th District of Ridgefield.

Susan Cocco

Related posts:

  1. Letter: Jeff Tomchik for the 138th
  2. Letter: Dowdell is a true ally of Ridgefield
  3. Letter: Joe Dowdell is for party issues
  4. Letter: Ten reasons to vote Hillary

Tags: , ,

Previous Post This Weekend: Aqua-Scarium and more seasonal fun! Next Post HAN Connecticut News, Oct. 20
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress