Divers spark Ridgefield in rout of Staples

With its divers providing a springboard, the Ridgefield High girls swim team pulled away to throttle Staples, 118-68, last Thursday at the Barlow Mountain pool.

“This was a huge win for us,” said Ridgefield head coach Jeff Bonaccorso, whose team is now 6-1 this season going into Friday’s road meet against New Canaan. “Staples has always been a tough competitor. The girls really swam lights out and had a big will to win this one … and that motivation was a huge piece of the success.”

Through four races, the Tigers held a tenuous 34-28 lead. Then came the diving. Alaina Harris won the event for Ridgefield with 185.15 points, followed by teammate Ruby Verbitsky in second place with 180.80 points. Gabrielle LaCoille’s fourth-place finish (162.92) gave the Tigers 12 of a possible 16 points in the diving and widened their lead to 46-32.

Ridgefield poured it on from there, finishing first in the remaining seven events to end the meet with a resounding 50-point victory that surprised Bonaccorso.

“It was definitely a larger margin than I thought it would be,” he said.

Marcie Maguire supplied two first-place finishes for the Tigers, winning the 100 butterfly in a time of 1:05.19 and the 100 backstroke in a time of 1:05.17.

Adding individual victories were Hannah Snyder in the 100 freestyle (1:00.56), Anna Turner in the 400 freestyle (4:39.19), and Lindsey Gordon in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.54).

Relays were a source of point production for the Tigers, who finished first in all three: Maguire, Gordon, Elissa Clancy and Micaela O’Malley in the 200 medley relay (2:01.99); Gordon, Snyder, Emma Brody and Turner in the 200 freestyle relay (1:54.06); and O’Malley, Snyder, Maguire and Turner in the 400 freestyle relay (4:10.67).

Placing second for Ridgefield were Turner in the 200 freestyle, Gordon in the 200 individual medley, O’Malley in the 50 freestyle, Julia Weiner in the 100 backstroke, and Jenna Leonard in the 100 breaststroke.

Clancy contributed third-place finishes in the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly. Also placing third were Snyder in the 200 freestyle, Brody in the 50 freestyle, O’Malley in the 100 freestyle, and Leonard in the 400 freestyle.

Ridgefield was also third in all three relays: Weiner, Leonard, Isabelle Seward and Katie Nejati in the 200 medley; Seward, Nejati, Leonard and Jenna Budicini in the 200 freestyle; and Budicini, Seward, Jennifer Xiong and Weiner in the 400 freestyle.