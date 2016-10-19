Connecticut is 2016’s 9th Most Energy-Efficient State

With October being National Energy Awareness Month and the average household spending nearly $2,000 a year on energy bills, the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2016’s Most & Least Energy-Efficient States.

To bring awareness to the impact of energy on Americans’ wallets and encourage consumers to conserve more, WalletHub’s analysts compared the efficiency of car- and home-energy consumption in 48 U.S. states. Due to data limitations, Alaska and Hawaii were excluded from our analysis.

Energy Efficiency in Connecticut (1=Best; 24=Avg.)

17th – Home Energy Efficiency

9th – Vehicle-Fuel Efficiency

8th – Transportation Efficiency

For the full report, visit wallethub.com/edu/most-and-least-energy-efficient-states/7354/