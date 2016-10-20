Family Day, night of wonder

Welcome home week begins with Family Day this Sunday, Oct. 23, and we are so excited. Join us from noon to 3 for an afternoon of free fun for the whole family. We have live music — Bach to Rock will be here — and there will be arts and crafts with the Aldrich museum, face painting, balloon animals, a bounce house, an obstacle course, and so much more. The Ridgefield Police Department will be here doing car seat safety checks, Tom Pesce hosts a magic show at 1, and Zawack Shack, Tivoli Pizza and the Natural Scoop will be on-site, so plan to have lunch and a sweet treat here.

If you haven’t bought your tickets for next Friday’s Night of Wonder and Intrigue, we still have a few available. The event, held on Oct. 28, begins at 7 p.m. with cocktails in the garden and continues with dinner by Forks and Fingers, more drinks and fun inside. Spin Doctor DJ will be here, and costumes are optional. Have your tarot or angel cards read, and enjoy the illusionist and all the other surprises we have up our sleeve. Tickets are $85 per person and are available on our website, lounsburyhouse.org, under the calendar section or by calling 203-438-6962. Don’t miss this party.

Keep your eye on our website, lounsburyhouse.org, as we are constantly adding new and fun events.