Enrollment up, decision looms on redistricting

Superintendent Dr. Karen Baldwin reported to the Board of Finance Tuesday night that the district’s Oct. 1 enrollment showed 34 more students in Ridgefield schools than projected — an increase from 4,903 projected kids to 4,937.

Despite the uptick, administrators are still considering a redistricting plan that would hold off closing one of the six elementary schools but possibly restructure the town’s two middle schools.

That process could begin as early as next fall, according to Baldwin.

“It’ll more than likely be multi-year work,” she said. “But a small pocket-type movement likely could happen in 2017-18. … It depends on the scope of it.”

Baldwin, who asked to be put on the finance board’s monthly agenda at the meeting, said the decision to redistrict hinges on a demographer’s report that will be presented to the Board of Education on Monday, Nov. 14.

Board member Marty Heiser challenged how much savings could come from redistricting.

“We heard $1 million could be saved from closing a school — does this reap savings as well?” he asked.

Baldwin said a reconfiguration of students, particularly at the middle schools, could create a lot of savings, but couldn’t give an estimate.

“It will have a major impact on our budget,” she said.

At the elementary level, Dr. Baldwin reported 47 more students than projected.

As for the actual number of students, there were 1,997 elementary students reported as of Oct. 1, 2015. A year later, that number is 1,980, Dr. Baldwin said.

“It’s not as steep or as deep,” said board member Michael Raduazzo. “That’s been the trend over the last couple of years.”