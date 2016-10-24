Letter: Tomchik will stand against gun violence

To the Editor:

Jeff Tomchik, running for state rep for Connecticut’s 138th, received an A- grade from CT Against Gun Violence and received CAGV’s endorsement as a gun safety champion. The 138th is fortunate to have such a strong candidate as Jeff Tomchik, veteran marine and firefighter. His community service will be great assets in the legislature. He will not put his head in the sand when it comes to gun safety like Ferguson, who refused to respond to CAGV.

With over 100,000 U.S. gun fatalities since Sandy Hook, we can’t keep sending gun violence deniers to the statehouse. Vote Tomchik Nov. 8.

Margaret Hales McKitty