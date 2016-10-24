The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Tomchik will stand against gun violence

By The Ridgefield Press on October 24, 2016 in Letters, Politics & Elections · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

Jeff Tomchik, running for state rep for Connecticut’s 138th, received an A- grade from CT Against Gun Violence and received CAGV’s endorsement as a gun safety champion. The 138th is fortunate to have such a strong candidate as Jeff Tomchik, veteran marine and firefighter. His community service will be great assets in the legislature. He will not put his head in the sand when it comes to gun safety like Ferguson, who refused to respond to CAGV.  

With over 100,000 U.S. gun fatalities since Sandy Hook, we can’t keep sending gun violence deniers to the statehouse. Vote Tomchik Nov. 8.

Margaret Hales McKitty

Related posts:

  1. Letter: Trump rally was a bizarrely interesting night
  2. Letter: Dowdell is fresh, new voice
  3. Letter: Current population survey above reproach
  4. Letter: Tomchik’s talents make him the choice

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post HAN Connecticut News, Oct. 24
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress