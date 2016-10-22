The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Tomchik’s talents make him the choice

By The Ridgefield Press on October 22, 2016 in Letters, Politics & Elections · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

The people of the 138th voting district of Ridgefield and much of Danbury have an incredible opportunity to elect a great candidate to the state legislature in Hartford — Jeff Tomchik. A former marine who served in Iraq, and now a decorated firefighter and EMT in Danbury, Jeff Tomchik has devoted his life to the better good.

Jeff has been endorsed by CAGV — guaranteeing his commitment to sensible gun laws. As a union leader and negotiator he has worked with a bipartisan group to ensure a fair outcome. We need these unique talents! Vote for Jeff Tomchik on Nov. 8.

Ellen Darvick

