Golf, parks and rec revenues are strong

The Board of Finance unanimously approved five year-end transfers at its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Kevin Redmond, the town’s finance director, presented the budget moves that all had no net impact on the overall fund balance:

A $250,000 increase for the Parks and Recreation Department programming.

A $195,000 increase for police special services.

A $52,000 increase for building maintenance.

A $130,000 increase for the Ridgefield Golf Course.

A $300 increase for the Northern Fairfield County Probate District.

Redmond explained that the revenues for the parks department came in higher than budgeted, exceeding the budget by more than $250,000.

The increase offsets what would come across as costs in the expense budget, he said.

The golf course and police special services netted a similar profit for the town.

“We want to show zero,” he said.

“Golf had a very good year, like police special services and parks and rec,” he said. “These are costs associated with those revenues.”

Redmond reported that the golf course made $1.43 million in the 2015-16 fiscal year.

“That thing is a profit center!” exclaimed board member Marty Heiser.