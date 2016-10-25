The Ridgefield Press

Golf, parks and rec revenues are strong

By Steve Coulter on October 25, 2016 in Business, Community, Lead News, News, Town Government · 0 Comments

The Board of Finance unanimously approved five year-end transfers at its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Kevin Redmond, the town’s finance director, presented the budget moves that all had no net impact on the overall fund balance:

  • A $250,000 increase for the Parks and Recreation Department programming.
  • A $195,000 increase for police special services.
  • A $52,000 increase for building maintenance.
  • A $130,000 increase for the Ridgefield Golf Course.
  • A $300 increase for the Northern Fairfield County Probate District.

Redmond explained that the revenues for the parks department came in higher than budgeted, exceeding the budget by more than $250,000.

The increase offsets what would come across as costs in the expense budget, he said.

The golf course and police special services netted a similar profit for the town.

“We want to show zero,” he said.

“Golf had a very good year, like police special services and parks and rec,” he said. “These are costs associated with those revenues.”

Redmond reported that the golf course made $1.43 million in the 2015-16 fiscal year.

“That thing is a profit center!” exclaimed board member Marty Heiser.

