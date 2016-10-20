The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Has John Frey joined flight from Trump?

By The Ridgefield Press on October 20, 2016 in Letters, Politics & Elections · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

Trump’s cynical arrogance earns the title Poster Boy of Sexual Harassment and the belittling of women. Trumpism enters the lexicon as a heinous term for crossing the line. The pope and first President Bush disclaim him. Republican politicians and their donors flee. Has our John Frey joined the flight?

“Women’s Rights Are Human Rights” — historic words spoken by Hillary Clinton speaking as our first lady at the U.N. Fourth World Conference on Women, Beijing.

Unruffled under the fire of a sexist man, President Hillary Clinton’s hard-earned experience will elegantly preserve the sanity of, and strengthen, the greatness of our nation.

Suzanne Benton

