Special meeting topic: Parking and retail

Ideas for making the downtown a more attractive shopping destination will be discussed next week in what is expected to be a final report from consultants who have been studying both retail and parking issues.

The Board of Selectmen will have a special meeting Monday, Oct. 24, at 5:30 in town hall’s lower-level conference room to hear the findings of the Retail and Parking Task Force working with consultants Lore Aubuchon and Penny Wickey from SCRE Advisors, affiliated with Westport-based Saugatuck Commercial Real Estate. They’ve been studying the downtown commercial district for about two years now.

“They’re going to report on their findings and make recommendations for both parking and retail,” First Selectman Rudy Marconi said. “How to approach the parking situation in town, following their assessment.”

The consultants have been looking at things like what other towns do in regard to parking. They’ve made an inventory of parking spaces in the village, and have looked at some areas where additional parking might go.

“And how we can help stimulate retail shopping in our town, to create sustainability,” Marconi said. “Everyone in town loves the downtown but tends to venture farther north for their shopping.”

Among the retail issues the consultants have been looking at is the mix of shops, stores and service businesses in the village, and the challenge of filling vacancies that periodically come up with businesses that will add positively to the mix and make the town a more attractive destination for shoppers.

Marconi said he was encouraged by the high level of local involvement in the committees working with the consultants.

“We’ve had both landlords and merchants participating,” he said.

They sometimes have different perspectives, but landlords and retailers have a shared stake in the success of the business district.

“Shopping locally is what the real answer is,” Marconi said. “But to support that, we need to create more friendly parking, and a better mix of retail in our town.”