Tax auction list down to 13 properties

A tax auction remains scheduled for Monday, Nov. 14, starting at 10 a.m. in Ridgefield Town Hall, but the number of delinquent properties up for sale has been cut in half — down from 26 listed in the first week of September to just 13 in mid-October.

That’s what Tax Collector Jane Berendsen-Hill told the Board of Finance at its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18.

“When I started, the list was in the mid 40s,” said Berendsen-Hill, who started preparations in March for Ridgefield’s third tax sale since 2009.

In September, she reported that $1.3 million was owed in back taxes on 26 outstanding properties.

And while that amount has been slashed considerably over the last six weeks, $834,000 is still outstanding, Berendsen-Hill told the board.

“So far, we’ve collected $865,000 off the original 40-plus properties,” she said.

“It’s not nice for them, but it’s nice for us — and the taxpayer.”

The properties that were put on the list are ones that are more than two years late in paying their tax bills.

Compared to the 2015-16 fiscal year, Berendsen-Hill said, the town has already doubled its collections on such properties.

“It was $325,000 for the entire fiscal year,” she said.

Almost half of this year’s collection — the 2016-17 fiscal year, which won’t end until June 30 — can be attributed to a $1.1-million home that brought in $400,000.

“It took a while for the bank to pony up on that one, but they did,” Berendsen-Hill said.

Board member Michael Raduazzo wondered why the collections from the tax sale had been so successful.

“A good economy,” Berendsen-Hill replied.

“People pay their delinquent taxes when you start to go after them,” she said.

To make offers to buy any of the properties through the tax sale process, bidders must attend the auction in person and be prepared to put down “$5,000 in cash or certified funds” and pay the balance within five days. They also need to bring government identification — a Social Security or federal ID number.

“None of the sales at auction become final until six months later — there’s a six-month redemption period,” said Berendsen-Hill in September.

Foreclosures

Paul Sutherland, the board’s vice chairman, asked Berendsen-Hill about foreclosures happening in town this year.

“They’ve slowed down quite a bit,” she said.

“We had one come in today, but I don’t think we had one in all of September,” she said.

The tax collector estimated that there had been around 10 so far in 2016.

“Most of the foreclosures we’re still seeing are leftovers from the 2009 recession,” she said. “The banks didn’t want to do them all at once.”