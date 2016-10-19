The Ridgefield Press

Town looking to hire workers to assist at polls in November election

By Macklin K. Reid on October 19, 2016

Could be a historic election. Want to work at the polls?

“We are still looking for poll workers,” Cindy Bruno, one of the town’s two registrars of voters, said Monday. “Anyone interested should stop by the office.”

The pay is $15 an hour, she said. The registrars office in town hall is open 8:30 to 4:30 Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. With a busy presidential election and four polling places open for 14 hours, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Bruno, the Democratic registrar, Republican Registrar Hope Wise, and other town officials involved in the mechanics of the voting will be needing quite a lot of one-day help.

“It’s probably close to 100,” Bruno said. “The absentees, 14 people involved in absentees, six people involved in setup, and there’s some split shifts — that makes the number higher. There’s Election Day registration now, that’s three people.” Of course, some are on board already.

“We probably have about three-quarters of what we need,” Bruno said.

