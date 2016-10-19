The Ridgefield Press

Cops charge rollover driver with DUI

By Steve Coulter on October 19, 2016 in News, People, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Fire and police crews secure the scene of the rollover accident Tuesday morning on North Street. — Macklin Reid photo

Fire and police crews secure the scene of the rollover accident Tuesday morning on North Street. — Macklin Reid photo

A North Salem Road man was arrested for driving under the influence and failure to drive in the proper lane after a one-car accident on North Street around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Police said Liam Jorda, 19, was traveling northbound when his vehicle swerved and struck a stone wall and mailbox on the northbound shoulder.

According to a report, the impact caused the vehicle to roll onto its left side and come to rest.

Fire crews responded to the scene, but did not have to perform an extrication.

No injuries were reported.

Police closed off a portion of the road, as a tow truck righted the flipped car.

Jorda was handcuffed on the scene and taken to police headquarters, where he was later released on a $250 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Related posts:

  1. Driver handcuffed after rollover accident near St. Mary’s cemetery
  2. Teenager dies after being struck by vehicle
  3. Retiring firefighter Lt. Brian Jones reflects on a life-long Ridgefield career
  4. Police log: DUI arrest, fountain accident

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Taking a Hike: The Den’s Big Little Places
About author
Steve Coulter

Steve Coulter


Website

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress