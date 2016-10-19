Cops charge rollover driver with DUI

A North Salem Road man was arrested for driving under the influence and failure to drive in the proper lane after a one-car accident on North Street around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Police said Liam Jorda, 19, was traveling northbound when his vehicle swerved and struck a stone wall and mailbox on the northbound shoulder.

According to a report, the impact caused the vehicle to roll onto its left side and come to rest.

Fire crews responded to the scene, but did not have to perform an extrication.

No injuries were reported.

Police closed off a portion of the road, as a tow truck righted the flipped car.

Jorda was handcuffed on the scene and taken to police headquarters, where he was later released on a $250 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, Nov. 9.