Ridgefield property transfers Oct. 1-5

Five houses and two condominiums, worth a total of $3,830,500, changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi between Oct. 1 and 5. The town received $9,576 in conveyance taxes from the transfers, which included:

55 Country Club Road: Christopher Jacobs and Ferne Y. Kawahara to Jose and Colleen Padilla, Oct. 3, $835,000.

31 Ashbee Lane: Theresa M. Bush to Andrew Neblett and Cathleen McLellan of Redding, Oct. 3, $399,000.

51 West Mountain Road: Joseph and Maki Browning to Ojas Sheth of Parsippany, N.J., Oct. 4, $1,030,000.

2 Apple Lane, Fox Hill: J. K. and N. K. Properties of 473 Ridgebury Road to F.A. Zapotoczny and C. Maria Cazenave of 285 North Street, Oct. 4, $155,000.

31 Sugarloaf Mountain Road: Mark K. and Beth L. Ostad to Andrew and Samantha Heller of Redding, Oct. 4, $450,000.

91 Sleepy Hollow Road: Rita M. Fernando of Rockville, Md., to Nicholas J. and Madeline E. Malatestinic, Oct. 5, $386,500.

66 Grove Street, Unit C-19, Treetops at Ridgefield: Edward Mayland of Cross River, N.Y., to Brett and Natalya Scholnick, Oct. 5, $575,000.