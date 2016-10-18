Mock election: High schoolers pick Trump

The students have spoken, and the Ridgefield High School Class of 2017 has selected Donald Trump to be the next president of the United States.

In a mock election held at the high school Tuesday, Oct. 18, the senior class voted in favor of the Republican nominee over Democratic challenger, Hillary Clinton, at the top of the ballot.

Trump received 150 votes (53%), compared to Clinton’s 132 (47%).

Democratic Registrar Cindy Bruno reported that 283 students voted, meaning that one student left the presidential race unchecked on his or her ballot.

“They only had to vote for one candidate, just like in the real election,” Bruno said of the mock ballot that included candidates from only the two major political parties and that featured the races for United States Senate and the US House of Representatives 4th District.

“They didn’t have to vote for every office,” Bruno explained. “The ballot is accepted as long as they fill out one of the three races.”

In the senate race, the Democrats earned the sole victory, as incumbent Richard Blumenthal knocked off challenger Dan Carter, 150 to 132.

But in the 4th District vote, it was the Republicans who triumphed as GOP candidate John Shaban upended Congressman Jim Himes in the widest margin — 159 to 123.

“The high school vote often goes Republican,” Bruno said. “So it’s not that uncommon. It’s more of a Republican town.”

In 2012, Romney defeated Obama 154-132 but in 2008, Obama defeated McCain, 199-143.

On Monday, students watched a mock debate that was held in the high school auditorium.

Six seniors in AP government and politics took on the roles of the six candidates that were on Tuesday’s ballot.

“It was a close vote today,” Bruno said. “I wasn’t at the debate yesterday, but sometimes that sways the results of the mock election.”

As for voter turnout, Bruno said that the 283 students who filled out a ballot was typical for a class with 450 kids.

“They come down with their politics class, and it’s a half-year course,” she explained. “So the students who aren’t in it have to come during their free period. Some choose not to come at all…

“It was a pretty typical turnout,” she said.